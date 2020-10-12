West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $3,897,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,619. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.51.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.