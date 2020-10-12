West Oak Capital LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.