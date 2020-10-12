West Oak Capital LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $75,933,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,845,000 after acquiring an additional 677,526 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. 2,734,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

