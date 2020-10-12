West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 489,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,294. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21.

