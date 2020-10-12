West Oak Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.70. 1,066,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,871. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

