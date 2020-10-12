West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.01. 3,377,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

