West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,903. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

