West Oak Capital LLC Sells 639 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.38.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.70. 4,182,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average of $236.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

