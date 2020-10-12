West Oak Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.95.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $698.40. The company had a trading volume of 452,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

