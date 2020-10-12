West Oak Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $52,425,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 12,260,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

