Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well positioned to benefit from momentum seen in the SSD market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. The acquisition of SanDisk will help it boost its presence in the SSD market. Moreover, an uptrend seen in NAND flash pricing is a positive. Improving PC shipment trends are expected to support the company’s HDD business. However, sluggish enterprise IT spending and soft demand for desktop and smart video hard drives, led by macroeconomic weakness amid the coronavirus pandemic is a headwind. Additionally, increasing expenses on product enhancements, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain major concerns and is likely to hurt investors’ confidence. Notably, shares of Western Digital have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.56.

WDC opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $188,568,000 after acquiring an additional 85,621 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,748,000 after acquiring an additional 95,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 27.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

