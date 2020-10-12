Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westport HPDI 2.0 offers an environment-friendly robust performance for heavy-duty trucks, which is likely to position the company favorably, owing to a suite of market-ready alternative fuel products across all segments of transportation. The company regularly undertakes acquisitions and divestments to develop technologies and edge on non-core businesses. In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Westport initiated a series of cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. However, decline in the global light vehicle production due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect the sales and earnings of the company. High research and development costs due to frequent product launches and liquidity crisis are other headwinds faced by the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $284.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.86. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 268,412 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

