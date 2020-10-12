WhiteCoin Price Up 3.7% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $71.15 million and approximately $857,613.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, ZB.COM and LBank. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009615 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 375.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FreiExchange, EXX, LBank, Bittrex and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

