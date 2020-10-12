Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,537,000 after acquiring an additional 304,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

XOM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 29,228,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

