Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $342.80 million, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

