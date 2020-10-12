WinCash Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. WinCash has a total market cap of $358,541.83 and $16,892.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000425 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

