WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $26.24 million and $1.79 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.57 or 0.04867290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.