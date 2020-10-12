Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,866. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. Woodward has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $1,036,589.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 3.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

