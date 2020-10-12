W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. Notably, the company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf and deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to the upstream energy player’s cash flows. Moreover, despite the adverse operating environment, the company manages to keep investors happy with positive adjusted EBITDA. Consequently, W&T Offshore is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. On average, analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

