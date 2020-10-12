Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Yintech Investment in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ YIN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $528.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Yintech Investment worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

