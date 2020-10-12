Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $776.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post $776.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.10 million to $798.40 million. ArcBest reported sales of $787.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 306.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 5,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,996. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $890.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

