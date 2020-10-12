Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.78. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In related news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,799,612.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.31. 11,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $40.99.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.