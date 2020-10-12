Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report $10.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.43 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $9.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $45.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.37 billion to $46.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.34 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,348 shares of company stock worth $38,527,214. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Best Buy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.50. 14,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.