Zacks: Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $974.80 million. GameStop posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. 23,605,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,957. The stock has a market cap of $783.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $13,337,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GameStop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

