Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report sales of $361.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.22 million and the highest is $365.70 million. ICF International posted sales of $373.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $68.98. 2,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ICF International by 48.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

