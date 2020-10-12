Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post sales of $92.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $79.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $363.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.60 million to $364.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $350.27 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $360.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,194 shares of company stock worth $773,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,141,000 after buying an additional 385,740 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

