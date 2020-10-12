Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 17,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $124,659,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,684,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,791,000 after acquiring an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019,822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,530 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,064,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,109,823. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

