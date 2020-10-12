Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 939,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,953,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.88. 6,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,360. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.