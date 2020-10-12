Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 528,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.77. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

