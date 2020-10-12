Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.28).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,944. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.70.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.