Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.08. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,053. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 38.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

