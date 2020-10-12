Zacks: Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post $15.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 million to $29.62 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $74.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.82 million to $103.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $172.56 million, with estimates ranging from $72.17 million to $273.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 1,183,067 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,961,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,783,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 12,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.