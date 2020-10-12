Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 278.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

