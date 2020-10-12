Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $957.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $957.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $966.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.58 million. Prologis posted sales of $710.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prologis by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,207,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,389,000 after purchasing an additional 237,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $109.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

