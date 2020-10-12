Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XP (NYSE:XP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get XP alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. XP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 365,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. XP has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of XP by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XP by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.