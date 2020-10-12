Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

AMADY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.13. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $285.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

