Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Sell

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Securities reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

AMC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,940. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

