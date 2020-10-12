Zacks Investment Research Lowers Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,894. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $647.13 million, a P/E ratio of -116.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 127,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Andersons by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

