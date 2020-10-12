Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

