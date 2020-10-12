Zacks Investment Research Lowers HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded HENDERSON LD DE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from HENDERSON LD DE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. HENDERSON LD DE/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

