Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.88. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56.

About Pernod Ricard

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

