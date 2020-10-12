Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

PFLT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

