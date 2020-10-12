Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.0641 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $769,888.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.81 or 0.04945675 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

