ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.36 million and $3,707.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00643941 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,992,729 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

