Zealium Market Cap Reaches $13,625.59 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Zealium has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a total market cap of $13,625.59 and $15.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,723,557 coins and its circulating supply is 14,723,557 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.