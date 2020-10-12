Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.36

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.36 and last traded at $111.43, with a volume of 1874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,392.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,723 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

