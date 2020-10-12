ZEON Price Down 6.8% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $42,468.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.49 or 0.04970128 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031234 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

