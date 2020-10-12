Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $65,442.03 and $3,376.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,492.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.79 or 0.02095202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00485875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010993 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,608,483 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.