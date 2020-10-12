Zilla Trading Up 8.5% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Zilla has a total market cap of $174,884.95 and $290.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00266757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00097621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01496507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00157769 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

