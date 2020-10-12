ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $47,270.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00267211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00099749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01478260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157296 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,171 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

